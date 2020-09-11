Mary Jane Stevens went to be with her husband, Donald Stevens, brother, Robert Servo, and grandson, Jeremy Estes, on September 5, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 1936. She lived in Holly Hill, Florida and in Hinesville, Georgia. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, taking care of her plants, Bingo and crafts. She was a member of Hinesville Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Don and Sue Stevens of Port Orange, Florida and daughter Deborah and Bill Castro of Midway, Georgia, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She will rest with her husband at Bushnall National Cemetery in Florida. There will be no service due to Covid-19. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice and Alzheimer's Association
.