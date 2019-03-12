Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Hall. View Sign

Remembering the Life and Spirit of Elder Mary Louise Hall.

Mary was born December 23, 1956 to the late Eula Mae and Thomas Hamilton. She attended the public schools of Liberty County and graduated from Bradwell Institute.

Mary accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Midway First Presbyterian Church. She served there until she married and moved her membership. She was a faithful member of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church where she was an ordained Elder. Mary loved God and served faithfully until her death. She was a graduate from the Trinity Bible College and a member of Suits and the Choir Ministry of her church.

Mary has one biological son, Franklin B. Roberts but was a foster mother to many children along with four stepchildren, Quendall D. Hall, Spencer D. Hall, Corey L. Hall and Lindsey Green.

She was the first African American accounts receivable clerk with the Coastal EMC located in Midway, Ga., later she was employed with the Liberty County School System as the lunch clerk until she retired in September 2000.

Mary met and married the love of her life Roy Hall and they spent 21 beautiful years together.

A generous warm-hearted woman with a beautiful smile enjoyed caring for her family and many foster children.

On March 5, 2019, God sent an angel to bring her home.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving, caring husband, Roy A. Hall, devoted son, Franklin (Daphne) of Savannah, Ga.; One grandson, Jakobe Roberts, Three sisters, Florence (Eddie) Payne, Buffalo, N.Y., Dorothy Hamilton, Rose (Quintin) Johnson, Midway, Ga.; One brother, Bernard (Edna) Hamilton also of Midway, Ga; a devoted nephew and caregiver, Quintin Johnson Jr.; three God children, Darien Jones, Jamal Brooks-Lewis and Mia Ashe; Three sisters-in- law, four brothers-in-law, a host of foster children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Midway Middle School Gym 425 Edgewater Drive, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Interment: Mallard Cemetery.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

7842 E Oglethorpe Highway

Midway , GA 31320

