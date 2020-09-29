1/1
Mary Teresa Strickland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Teresa Strickland, 65, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Mary lived in Hinesville most of her life. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church, the Liberty County Historical Society, and the Local FEMA. She graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1973. She worked for a number of years for the Liberty County Health Department, as well as, other area hospitals, and taught at Bradwell in the nursing program.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Strickland; and brother, Andy Strickland.

She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Christine and Damon Presley of Powhatan, VA, Terri Strickland of Byron, GA, and Kimberly Teresa and Jamie Davis of Townsend, GA; grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Tillery, Dylan Presley, Nathan Presley, Jenna Presley, Bryce Davis, and Bailey Mary Davis; great-grandchild, Ivan Tillery; two brothers, Leroy Strickland, Jr. and Gary Strickland; one sister, Pamela Strickland; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in the Hinesville Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2. Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved