Mary Teresa Strickland, 65, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Mary lived in Hinesville most of her life. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church, the Liberty County Historical Society, and the Local FEMA. She graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1973. She worked for a number of years for the Liberty County Health Department, as well as, other area hospitals, and taught at Bradwell in the nursing program.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Strickland; and brother, Andy Strickland.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Christine and Damon Presley of Powhatan, VA, Terri Strickland of Byron, GA, and Kimberly Teresa and Jamie Davis of Townsend, GA; grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Tillery, Dylan Presley, Nathan Presley, Jenna Presley, Bryce Davis, and Bailey Mary Davis; great-grandchild, Ivan Tillery; two brothers, Leroy Strickland, Jr. and Gary Strickland; one sister, Pamela Strickland; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in the Hinesville Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.
