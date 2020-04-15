Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Sue (Morrison) Proctor. View Sign Service Information Sammons Funeral Home 4201 Main St West Soperton , GA 30457 (912)-529-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Sue Morrison Proctor, age 75, of Hinesville, Georgia passed away on Friday evening, April 10, 2020 at her home.

Born in Treutlen County on July 2, 1944, she was the middle daughter of the late James E. Morrison and Cornelia Fowler Corbin. She was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1962 and graduated from Woman's College of Georgia in 1964. She was employed at Robins Air Force Base where she met and married the late SSG Travis O'Neal Proctor in 1966. They traveled the world as he fulfilled his duties in the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Division and eventually returned and settled at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.

Sue enjoyed her job as Media Specialist at Britton Elementary School for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and vacationing with family. Being very talented at cross-stitching and crocheting, she found joy in giving her crafts as gifts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Travis O'Neal Proctor and one sister, Nedra Crews. She is survived by three children: James Travis "Jim" Proctor (Laura), Las Vegas, NV; Stephen O'Neal Proctor (Mandy), Hinesville, GA; Sandra Mae "Sandy" Shelton (Elden), Trinity, AL; a sister and brother-in-law: Fay and Ben Beck, Soperton, GA; eight grandchildren: Greg Brady, Sheena Sackett (Russell), Kimberly Blackman (Kyle), Evan Daniel Proctor, Tristan James Proctor, Genesis Leigh Mitchell, Abigail Venus Proctor, Jonathon O'Neal Proctor; four great grandchildren: Ailey, Rylan, Lilah and Rylee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held in Westview Cemetery, Soperton, as she was laid to rest beside her husband.

