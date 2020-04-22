Maximus "Max" Ray Robertson, 23 months old, passed away at Liberty Regional Medical Center In Hinesville, Georgia on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Max was born on April 24, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia to Donald Ray "Rob" and Katherine "Kaytee" (Ward) Robertson.
Maximus "Max", also known affectionately as Maxipooh loved playing with his siblings, watching Paw Patrol, playing with the drums, and sharing treats with the family dog, Meatball.
Max is survived by his parents, Rob and Kaytee Robertson; his siblings, Kaylo Sims, Adonis Ray Robertson, Donald Ray Robertson, Jr. and Sanii Adream Robertson; his maternal grandparents, Raymond Ward of Ohio and Susan and Jeff Rodeheffer of Hinesville; uncles, Ashley Hughes and Chase Ward; aunt, Alexandria Nicodemus, and many other close family members and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020