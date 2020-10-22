Isle of Wight – Mayo Cato Boyce, 84, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and GHC Hospice. Born in Broxton, she lived in Liberty County since 1966 and retired from civil service at Ft. Stewart as a Property Book Officer. She enjoyed living on the water and spending time fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved tenderly and unconditionally. The door to her home was always open to everyone and she was quick to prepare a delicious meal. She particularly loved her Georgia State Patrol family and gathering with them as often as possible. She was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and loved her church family. Her son, Perry Boyce, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her husband of sixty-seven years, Leon M. Boyce of Isle of Wight; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Kip Guyon of Lake Geneva, WI; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Pam Boyce of Isle of Wight; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her Post 11 family.
Private burial service for family will be in the Midway UMC Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to be held later.
Remembrances are suggested to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.
