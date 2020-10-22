1/1
Mayo Cato Boyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mayo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isle of Wight – Mayo Cato Boyce, 84, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and GHC Hospice. Born in Broxton, she lived in Liberty County since 1966 and retired from civil service at Ft. Stewart as a Property Book Officer. She enjoyed living on the water and spending time fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved tenderly and unconditionally. The door to her home was always open to everyone and she was quick to prepare a delicious meal. She particularly loved her Georgia State Patrol family and gathering with them as often as possible. She was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and loved her church family. Her son, Perry Boyce, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her husband of sixty-seven years, Leon M. Boyce of Isle of Wight; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Kip Guyon of Lake Geneva, WI; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Pam Boyce of Isle of Wight; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her Post 11 family.
Private burial service for family will be in the Midway UMC Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to be held later.
Remembrances are suggested to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved