Ecclesiastes 3:1
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
A TIME TO BE BORN:
Mrs. Mazie Marie Fabian was born September 23, 1958, in Savannah Georgia to late Julius and Clarathar Hamilton.
A TIME TO LIVE:
She received her GED from Long County High School. Mrs. Fabian held various jobs during her early years, including working at a sewing factory and restaurants, eventually becoming an entrepreneur alongside her late beloved husband Bobby Jerome Fabian. Together, for over 30 years they managed the Bo'Maz Blue Devil's & Lady Devil's baseball team, which she also played on, Sugar Hill and Bo'Maz nightclub in Walthourville, Ga.
Mrs. Mazie Fabian was united in holy matrimony to Bobby Fabian on Feb. 14, 1988. She was the proud mother of Wilbert Alfonzo Richardson, 45, and Carl Lindon Richardson, 43.
A TIME TO WEEP:
Mazie Fabian is mourned by her two sons and her late brothers and sister, Carl Hamilton, Johnny Hamilton, William Hamilton and Bobbie Hamilton Steele. She is survived by her sister's Mary Mallard, Caryline Kish and Nancy Hamilton. She was also the aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Wake: 6- 8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at St James Baptist Church
Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313
Interment: Oglethorpe Memorial Park
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019