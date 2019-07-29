Melba Helms Lanier, 85, passed away at 12:04 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Bryan Health and Rehab surrounded by her family.
A native of Tybee Island, she was a resident of Lake George for the past 27 years. She was retired from Civil Service after 30 years of service. She enjoyed swimming, tennis, and bowling, while she attended Palm Beach High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Ellis "Jack" Lanier, Jr., and her son, John Carlton Lanier.
Surviving are her daughter, Sheryl Lynne Lanier of Atlanta; a son, James Kevin Lanier of Mobile, Ala.; brother, Kimsey Helms and his wife, Laura, of Havana, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Jason Long, Jennifer Smith, John Eric Lanier, Amanda Marie Lanier, Kevin Richard Bond, John Ellis Lanier, III, James Kevin Lanier, II, and Joseph Carl Lanier; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Long, Ava Long, Georgia Lynne Smith, Wayne Roland Smith, III, Americas Bond, Melly Bond, and Eros Lanier-Bond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com
Published in Coastal Courier from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019