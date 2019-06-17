Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merril G. "Van" VanHouten Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Flemington Presbyterian Church 875 Old Sunbury Road Hinesville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MSG Merril G. VanHouten, Jr. (United States Army, ret.), went to be with the angels on his birthday, June 14, at the age of 73.

Merril, or "Van" as he was also known, was born in Elmira, New York, on June 14, 1946. He and his twin sister, Marilyn, enjoyed a lot of fun times together. Sonny and Sissy were inseparable.

After graduation from high school, Merril joined the U.S. Army. He had a 28-year career that included three tours in Vietnam, various base assignments, a Bronze Star with three Oak Clusters, and numerous other medals and commendations. In November 2018, he was thrilled to be selected for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., an experience of a lifetime.

He was also retired from the Liberty County Board of Education after 24 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 789, the American Legion, and the VFW. He served as an elder at Flemington Presbyterian Church and loved his church family.

Merril was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger and would help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ginny; his three sons who were so special to him, Kevin (Margaret), Brian (Kimberly), and Jason (Jessica); his seven grandchildren, Dylan, Andrew, Landon, Ethan, Emily, Sofia, and Olivia, who lit up his life and always made their Papa laugh; twin sister, Marilyn (Harry) of Elmira; and many other family members.

Merril loved his Yankees and Redskins – and since living in Georgia, his Braves.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Flemington Presbyterian Church with Reverend Greg Loskoski and Reverend Deacon Chad Chaffee officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Harry Edwards, Jr., Kermit Neesmith, Reggie Sage, Sean Begg, Richard Erle, and Cecil Stafford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Flemington Presbyterian Church, 875 Old Sunbury Road, Hinesville, GA 31313, or VVA Chapter 789, P.O. Box 1679, Hinesville, GA 31314, would be appreciated.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

