Micah Steven Kerr, 58, passed away on March 12, 2019, at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, of natural causes. He was born on April 20, 1960 at Fort Benning, Georgia into a career military family. He spent his early years at various military installations around the world attending school, fishing, camping, and canoeing. He graduated from high school from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in 1978 then graduated from Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN, with a B.S. in Biology and from Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA with a master's degree in Genetics in 1986.

Micah was a biological scientist and worked in many academic laboratories including M.D. Anderson in Texas, University of Georgia, University of Florida, IUPUI (Indiana University Purdue University Indiana), and Indiana University. He was an exchange visiting scientist at Semmelweis Medical University in Budapest, Hungary, in mid-1990s.

Most of all, he was a devoted father to his daughter, Akimi Kerr. He truly cared for her and they worked together in school work, school projects, and Karate. He enjoyed watching Akimi perform in Karate at regular practice and competitions across the United States. Micah was an excellent photographer and loved taking action pictures of Akimi.

He is survived by his wife, Yoko Tanaka, daughter Akimi, father Paul Jack Kerr, mother Velma Thompson Kerr, sister Angel, aunts and cousins.

A funeral was held on March 22, 2019, at Glennville City Cemetery in Glennville, GA, with only the immediate family attending.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel assisted with arrangements.

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

