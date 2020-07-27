Michael Bell, age 36, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, passed away July 24, 2020 after a short illness.

Born on August 26, 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, Michael relocated to Richmond Hill, GA in 1996 and was a 2003 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He graduated summa cum laude with a BA in Rehabilitation Science from Armstrong Atlantic State University. He was a long-time member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill.

Michael was a member of Toastmasters International. He loved playing tennis and enjoyed a good game of poker with friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raphael and Mildred Gomez of Wichita, Kansas and Richard and Dorothea Bell of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Michael is survived by his mother, Sue Bell of Richmond Hill; his father, Stephen Bell (Teri) of Savannah; his sister, Trisha Bell (Clifton Kitchens) of Atlanta; his faithful dog Carly Bell; two aunts, Margaret Sanders (Steve) of Wichita, Kansas; Barbara Bell of Lovell, Wyoming; three uncles, Raphael Gomez (Leah) of Alexandria, Virginia; Daniel Gomez (Alexis) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Richard Bell of Oakland, California.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30th from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31st at St. Anne's Catholic Church in the Martha Mary Chapel.

Due to COVID 19, the family requests that visitors wear masks and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.



