Michael Bell
1983 - 2020
Michael Bell, age 36, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, passed away July 24, 2020 after a short illness.
Born on August 26, 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, Michael relocated to Richmond Hill, GA in 1996 and was a 2003 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. He graduated summa cum laude with a BA in Rehabilitation Science from Armstrong Atlantic State University. He was a long-time member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill.
Michael was a member of Toastmasters International. He loved playing tennis and enjoyed a good game of poker with friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raphael and Mildred Gomez of Wichita, Kansas and Richard and Dorothea Bell of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
Michael is survived by his mother, Sue Bell of Richmond Hill; his father, Stephen Bell (Teri) of Savannah; his sister, Trisha Bell (Clifton Kitchens) of Atlanta; his faithful dog Carly Bell; two aunts, Margaret Sanders (Steve) of Wichita, Kansas; Barbara Bell of Lovell, Wyoming; three uncles, Raphael Gomez (Leah) of Alexandria, Virginia; Daniel Gomez (Alexis) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Richard Bell of Oakland, California.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30th from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31st at St. Anne's Catholic Church in the Martha Mary Chapel.
Due to COVID 19, the family requests that visitors wear masks and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
July 27, 2020
Steve and Teri, our heartfelt prayers and condolences to your entire family for the loss of Michael. May he rest in peace with God's love.
Mike and Kathy Sydow
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dede Roberts
Friend
July 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this, very sweet person
Rest in Peace Michael Bell
mary wilson
Friend
July 26, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
July 26, 2020
Steve, Trisha and Teri and to the rest of the family,
Are prayers are with you all as this will be hard but in due time rest assure my family.... Your hearts will begin to heal.
Robert & Kristy Oliver
Family
July 25, 2020
Bell
My heart is heavy hearing of your passing. You hade a heart of gold my friend and you'll always be in my memory's. I know without a shadow of doubt that your in a happy place.
Until we meet agin in another place in another time.
Jason Pelletier
Friend
July 25, 2020
Steve and family I am so sorry to hear about your son. He will be at peace now and be one your guardian angel. Just keep your faith and he will lead you through this. You never get over it but I gone learn to live with a little easier. God bless all of you Chris Green
Christine Green
Friend
July 25, 2020
A young guy Westside Toastmasters will truly miss. His heart of Gold was as large as he was. He is now speaking on a higher level.
Marshall Tuck
MARSHALL TUCK
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mike.boy could you make me crazy with your style of organization when we were catering...but at the end of the day you always made me smile and giggle..One July 4th.all the girls left Miss Sophies.except you me and Miss Linda..We worked our butts off and were the perfect team We rocked that holiday..I had the privilege of driving to catering events with you.in the van.you always cranked the radio and sang and let me have a 10 min smoke break.wonderful memories Mike.I pray you are at peace..I thank you for coming into my world.rest easy my friend in your new World

Patty Smart
Coworker
