Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Ludowici Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Ludowici

Ludowici – Michael Jeneral Swindell, 67, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of South Georgia. Born in Long County, he had lived there all of his life. He retired from CSX Railroad as a signal maintainer after forty-two years of service. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was one of the best at frying fish. He was a member of Ludowici First Baptist Church and the Roy Smith Sunday school class. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Allyne Akin Swindell and brothers, Ronnie Swindell, Sr. and Larry Swindell.

Survivors are his wife, Ruthann Swindell of Ludowici; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Robert Pitts and Elizabeth and Jonathan Brooker of Jesup; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Renee Fox of Ludowici, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Wanda Swindell of Ludowici; six grandchildren, Robbie (Kristal), Jody, Aaron (Christian), Tanner, Logan, and Jeneral Reid; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Aiden, Brantley, and Parker; sisters-in-law, Linda Manning and Nellie Horne; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Ludowici with Rev. Eric Rentz, Rev. Andy Pusser, and Phil Swindell officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Private burial will be in Rye Patch Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Robbie, Jody and Aaron Pitts, Tanner Fox, Logan Brooker, Philip, Andrew, Zachary, Guy and Shane Swindell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Railroad friends and co-workers.

Remembrances are suggested to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545, or donations of canned foods in Michael's memory to the Community Food Pantry

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

