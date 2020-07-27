SFC Michael Lloyd Thompson (United States Army, Ret.), 72, passed away at home Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in San Bernardino, CA, on June 19, 1948, he was the son of Harvey and Jean Thompson. The family moved to Banning, CA, in 1950 and he attended parochial school, was an altar boy, played little league baseball, enjoyed golfing, camping and being with friends and family. He joined the US Army in 1968 and served 22 years including duty stations in Ft. Ord, CA, Ft. Benning, GA, Korea, West Berlin, Germany, Ft. Stewart, GA, and Ft. Richardson, AK, before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Ingerson.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Cowart Thompson; daughter, Lisa Thompson; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren; sister, Susie Champion (Don); brother, Randy Thompson (Sherri); and several nieces and nephews.
Walk-Thru Viewing will 1-1:30 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 1:30 in the chapel. Due to restrictions set in place during the current COVID19 health crisis, attendance at the funeral home is limited. The public is invited to view the service via LIVESTREAMING at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.