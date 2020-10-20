Michael Terry Lyle, 51, passed away October 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mike, as he was known to family and friends, was born on May 4, 1969 in Forrest Park, GA in Fulton County. Growing up, he and his brother, Lee, traveled the country with their family racing motocross. His father, Terry and brother, Lonnie, worked on the bikes right along with them. Traveling as they did together forged close bonds between the three brothers.
In 1987, Mike graduated from Forrest Park High School and attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. In addition, he attended The School of Culinary Arts in Atlanta and South College in Savannah. From these schools, he earned an Associate Degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts, and a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He partnered with his brothers and used his training from these degrees to open The Shrimp Docks, a popular restaurant in Sunbury. Most recently, he opened Midcoast Fire Safety along with his son, Liam.
Mike was smart, caring of others and of animals and had a tremendous sense of humor. He loved fishing and being on the water or just hanging in the yard with his parents and friends. He loved BBQing and cooking for everyone. He quietly did favors for people, and never wanted credit. He was a good man and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mimi Lyle; maternal grandparents, William and Leila Barnett; and his brother, Lee Lyle.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Lyle; son, WIlliam (Liam) Lyle; parents, Dr. Terry and Anne Lyle all of Sunbury, GA; brother Lonnie Lyle (Robbin) of Rockmart, GA;
mother-in-law, Jennie Futch of Shellman, GA; two cousins who were more like sisters to him, Shari Lewis of Marietta, GA and Sue Ripple of Atlantic Beach, FL; as well as, several nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his precious German Shepherd, Riley, who he rescued and adored.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Arch overlooking the water in Sunbury located off Brigantine Dunmore Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carpathia Paws (carpathiapaws.com
), 1534 Airport Road, Hinesville, GA 31313.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a memory or share a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.