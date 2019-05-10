Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Denham. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Midway - Mike Denham, 64, passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.

Born in Germany, Mike grew up in Liberty County and was a member of the Bradwell Institute graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduation, he went to work off the coast of Louisiana in the oil industry. Very soon after that, he met the love of his life, Mary. Mike lived life to its fullest on the Georgia coast where he enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harney and Ruth Denham.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Mary; daughter, Meagan Mills (Jeremy); two grandchildren, Ayda and Jeremy Noah; sister, Harna D. Hill (Garry); several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to all the medical staff at St. Joseph/Candler Neuro ICU and Landmark Hospital in Savannah for their excellent care.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

