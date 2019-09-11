Mildred Daniels Minton, 89, of Hinesville and formerly of Ludowici died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 after an extended illness. The Long County native had lived in Hinesville the past 52 years and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her mother, Willie G. Smiley and father, Richard Daniels; two brothers, Theron Daniels and Ray Smiley; two sisters, Clariece Gordon and Mary Bland.
Survivors are a sister, Nell Moore of Dayton Beach, Fla.; a niece, Joy Ann (Ricky) Shuman of Springfield; four nephews, Richard Bland, Steve (Sheila) Bland, both of Prattville, Ala., Ray (Kenna) Smiley of Springfield and Charlie (Merri) Moore of St. Louis, Mo.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.14, 2019 at Concord Cemetery with Rev. Gilf Cribb officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019