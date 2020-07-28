Millen C. "Cal" Ray, Jr., 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Born March 7, 1952, in Ludowici, GA, Cal was a longtime member of the Gum Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Elim Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and loved his dog, Ricky.
He leaves behind his wife, Darlene Ray; son, Troy Ray (Tracy); three grandchildren, Devon, Amber, and Hunter Ray; one great-grandson, Grayson; mother, Weida Ray; sisters, Fay Yarbrough (Frank) and Lynn Sherer (Ed); brother, James Ray (Bertie); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health crisis, the family plans to hold a service honoring Cal's life at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.