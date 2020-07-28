1/
Millen C. "Cal" Ray Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millen C. "Cal" Ray, Jr., 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Born March 7, 1952, in Ludowici, GA, Cal was a longtime member of the Gum Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Elim Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and loved his dog, Ricky.
He leaves behind his wife, Darlene Ray; son, Troy Ray (Tracy); three grandchildren, Devon, Amber, and Hunter Ray; one great-grandson, Grayson; mother, Weida Ray; sisters, Fay Yarbrough (Frank) and Lynn Sherer (Ed); brother, James Ray (Bertie); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health crisis, the family plans to hold a service honoring Cal's life at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved