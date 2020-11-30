1/1
Molly Leeann Daigneault
Molly Leann Daigneault, 31, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home.

Molly grew up in Dalton, GA and lived the past few years in Hinesville, GA. She enjoyed taking pictures of everyone and everything. She was the "selfie queen." She loved animals and people. In a world that can feel heavy, Molly always provided light. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and incredible friend with an infectious smile. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kelly Fields; and grandfather, Joe McAmis.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Daigneault; mother, Betty Fields; two sisters, Ashley Chitwood (Kevin) and Madison James (Mike); grandmother, Barbara Hemrich (Thomas); father and mother in-law, Henry and Cheryl Daigneault; brother-in-law, Jason Michael Daigneault; step-daughter, Mia Merlini; special aunt and uncle, John and Barbara Adamson; her beloved pets; as well as other extended family members, and many friends.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A walk-through visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Hillcrest Abbey West in Savannah.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
