Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 1:00 PM Westside Baptist Church Hinesville , GA Funeral service 2:00 PM Westside Baptist Church Hinesville , GA Obituary

Monice Naomi (Branson) Harris, 90, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Mrs. Harris was born on Jan. 6, 1929 in Sunbury to the late Leland Stanford and Monice Ann (Morgan) Branson. She was a lifelong resident of Liberty County. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Bradwell Institute. Mrs. Harris worked as a civil service employee at Ft. Stewart where she retired from as a GS-11, being the first ever woman retiring at that rank. She was a woman of God and loved by so many. Mrs. Harris was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Hinesville. Mrs. Harris enjoyed her years as a Sunday School teacher and especially loved caring for the babies and young children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy J. Harris, Jr.; her siblings, Dorothy Jenkins, Alice Daws, Eunice Nieporte, Norma Sloan, Gay Branson and Julius Branson.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her children, Roy J. Harris III, Vance Harris and Lisa B. Harris; sister, Effie Oxford, beloved niece, Sandra Collette; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Glis Cribb and Rev. Art Stoddard officiating. Burial will be at the Dorchester Cemetery in Midway following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family has requested that remembrances be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home's & Family Ministries, 9420 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, Ga. 31513.

