Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan (Smith) Rogers. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Lying in State 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville Funeral service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville Send Flowers Obituary

Morgan Smith Rogers, 36, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Hinesville, Georgia, on February 27, 1983 to Dale and Mary Smith.

Morgan graduated from Bradwell Institute and attended Georgia Southern University. She was a member of Allenhurst Presbyterian Church and attended Shellman Bluff Baptist Church. On May 21, 2016, Morgan was initiated into the Neptune Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Darien, Ga. Morgan enjoyed the outdoors, being out on the water, and was an avid hunter.

Morgan was a loving, compassionate, and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Her greatest joy was the love she shared with her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, unwavering faith, and love for her family. Morgan loved so many and was loved by so many more.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Freeman and Thelma Smith and Carlos and Agnes Moody, and uncles, Edward "Ed" Moody, Gerald "Jutter" Moody, Leverette Smith, and Harry Smith.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Greg Rogers; step-son, Ethan Rogers; loving parents, Dale and Mary Smith; brother, Garrett Smith (Lindsay), and sister, Vicki Davis (Paul); father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Tammy Allen; father- and mother-in-law, Dean and Cindy Rogers; brothers-in-law, Glenn Yeomans (Allyson), James Allen (Haley), and Tyler Allen; sisters-in-law, Carrie Griffis (Neal) and Jamie Rogers; nieces and nephews, Emily and Langston, Zoey, Katie Beth, Kinsley and Dean, Selah, Ransom and Mabry, Riley, Chloe and Londynn; uncle, Earl Moody; aunts, Gloria Jean Moody, Georgia Moody, Frances Moody, and Sue Smith. Along with her immediate family, Morgan leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and a large group of loving and devoted friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville and Morgan will lie-in-state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Darrell Smith, Kenny Moody, Reggie Woods, Rusty Moody, Jody Dunham, and Jonathan Cooler. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Shellman Bluff Hunting Club.

Remembrances may be made to Allenhurst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 29, Allenhurst, GA 31301.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at Morgan Smith Rogers, 36, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Hinesville, Georgia, on February 27, 1983 to Dale and Mary Smith.Morgan graduated from Bradwell Institute and attended Georgia Southern University. She was a member of Allenhurst Presbyterian Church and attended Shellman Bluff Baptist Church. On May 21, 2016, Morgan was initiated into the Neptune Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Darien, Ga. Morgan enjoyed the outdoors, being out on the water, and was an avid hunter.Morgan was a loving, compassionate, and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Her greatest joy was the love she shared with her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, unwavering faith, and love for her family. Morgan loved so many and was loved by so many more.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Freeman and Thelma Smith and Carlos and Agnes Moody, and uncles, Edward "Ed" Moody, Gerald "Jutter" Moody, Leverette Smith, and Harry Smith.She is survived by her devoted husband, Greg Rogers; step-son, Ethan Rogers; loving parents, Dale and Mary Smith; brother, Garrett Smith (Lindsay), and sister, Vicki Davis (Paul); father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Tammy Allen; father- and mother-in-law, Dean and Cindy Rogers; brothers-in-law, Glenn Yeomans (Allyson), James Allen (Haley), and Tyler Allen; sisters-in-law, Carrie Griffis (Neal) and Jamie Rogers; nieces and nephews, Emily and Langston, Zoey, Katie Beth, Kinsley and Dean, Selah, Ransom and Mabry, Riley, Chloe and Londynn; uncle, Earl Moody; aunts, Gloria Jean Moody, Georgia Moody, Frances Moody, and Sue Smith. Along with her immediate family, Morgan leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and a large group of loving and devoted friends.Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville and Morgan will lie-in-state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Darrell Smith, Kenny Moody, Reggie Woods, Rusty Moody, Jody Dunham, and Jonathan Cooler. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Shellman Bluff Hunting Club.Remembrances may be made to Allenhurst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 29, Allenhurst, GA 31301.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close