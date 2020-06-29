Sis. Nadine Williams
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, June 22, 2020, God called the roll to proclaim His special angel, Sis. Nadine Williams.
Nadine was born May 12, 1964, to the late Rosa Mae Ashley in Glennville, Georgia. After her mother's untimely death, she was reared by her uncle and aunt, whom she called and loved as mama and daddy; the late Bennie and Dorothy Smiley.
She attended training centers in both Wayne and Liberty County where she enjoyed working, fellowshipping, and participating in special events. Nadine enjoyed listening to music, watching TV (especially the Price Is Right), and spending time with her family. After losing her sight Nadine developed a keen sense of sound. She could recognize the voice and sounds of her family and friends from a great distance and never forgot anyone's name. Nadine loved to care for her nieces and nephews and often referred to them as "my baby."
She leaves to cherish her memories eight sisters: Patricia (Ted) Harris of Midway, Ga., Sherry (Herve) Smiley, Gloria (Jimmy) Walker, Beverly (Leroy) Hill of Ludowici, Ga., Brenda (James)Thompson of Sanford Fla., Maybell (Stanley)Butler, and Henrietta (Dale) of Glennville, Ga., and Vicky (Johnny) Ferguson of Jacksonville, Fla., and seven brothers: Jeffery (Blanche) Baggs of Newark, NJ., Bennie (Annette) Smiley Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., Jerry Smiley of Atlanta, Ga., Alvin Smiley, Larry Smiley and Ronald Williams of Ludowici, Ga., Theodis Williams of Glennville, Ga., and Troy (Diana) Williams of Raeford, NC.; three aunts, Estella (Fred) Nelson, Earlene Bymon, and Linda Owens; three uncles, Elder Roosevelt (Eva Ann) Ashley, Eugene (Dorothy) Ashley, and Johnny Ashley and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home
Graveside: 11:00am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, GA 31316

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved