On Tuesday, June 22, 2020, God called the roll to proclaim His special angel, Sis. Nadine Williams.

Nadine was born May 12, 1964, to the late Rosa Mae Ashley in Glennville, Georgia. After her mother's untimely death, she was reared by her uncle and aunt, whom she called and loved as mama and daddy; the late Bennie and Dorothy Smiley.

She attended training centers in both Wayne and Liberty County where she enjoyed working, fellowshipping, and participating in special events. Nadine enjoyed listening to music, watching TV (especially the Price Is Right), and spending time with her family. After losing her sight Nadine developed a keen sense of sound. She could recognize the voice and sounds of her family and friends from a great distance and never forgot anyone's name. Nadine loved to care for her nieces and nephews and often referred to them as "my baby."

She leaves to cherish her memories eight sisters: Patricia (Ted) Harris of Midway, Ga., Sherry (Herve) Smiley, Gloria (Jimmy) Walker, Beverly (Leroy) Hill of Ludowici, Ga., Brenda (James)Thompson of Sanford Fla., Maybell (Stanley)Butler, and Henrietta (Dale) of Glennville, Ga., and Vicky (Johnny) Ferguson of Jacksonville, Fla., and seven brothers: Jeffery (Blanche) Baggs of Newark, NJ., Bennie (Annette) Smiley Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., Jerry Smiley of Atlanta, Ga., Alvin Smiley, Larry Smiley and Ronald Williams of Ludowici, Ga., Theodis Williams of Glennville, Ga., and Troy (Diana) Williams of Raeford, NC.; three aunts, Estella (Fred) Nelson, Earlene Bymon, and Linda Owens; three uncles, Elder Roosevelt (Eva Ann) Ashley, Eugene (Dorothy) Ashley, and Johnny Ashley and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home

Graveside: 11:00am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, GA 31316



