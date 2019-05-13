Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Nancy L. Blanchard-Morris. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Nancy L. Blanchard-Morris, age 78, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Memorial Health University Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A native of Willsboro, N.Y. and 38 year resident of Hinesville, Ga., she was a retired 40 Year Logistics Specialist for the U.S. Army. She received numerous personal awards, citations, and commendations from the U.S. Army for her patriotism, professionalism, and dedication to the Soldiers. She was born to Mary and Elton Blanchard on May 4, 1941.

Nancy attended Willsboro High School, N.Y., and following graduation, she joined the Women's Army Corps (WAC) in 1963. After service in the WAC, she dedicated her life to raising her three children. She was a loving and nurturing mother that sacrificed much for her children and grandchildren. Nancy left an amazing, positive legacy behind and shaped the lives of her children, co-workers, and friends with her love and loyalty.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Lisa Broadhead (Anthony, Husband) of Clarksville, Tenn., Jack "Bo" Morris (Dawn, Wife) of Chesapeake, Va., and Jill Morris of Hinesville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Brittany Morris (John Barber, Fiance'), Brooke Morris, and Jackson Morris; and two sisters Mary Collins and Betty Sweatt both of Willsboro, N.Y.

Nancy shared her last hours with her children and grandchildren, which she loved the most. Her children are thankful for the staff at Memorial Health, specifically Dr. McPhillips, Venus, and Tasha, who provided amazing care.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home of Hinesville provided final services and arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 13 to May 20, 2019

