Nancy Lou Capps, 77, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lou Capps.
She was a resident of Hinesville for the past 36 years and was a member of Victory Assembly of God. She was a court reporter for many years in Liberty and Wayne Counties. She and her husband opened the Hinesville Western Store.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Larkin.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Charles L. Capps; children, Charles L. Capps, Jr. (Peggy), Catherine Shively, Jonathan L. Capps, Charles B. Capps, Cindy Mock (David), and Evan Capps; sister, Diane Baker; brother-in-law, Herman Capps; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019