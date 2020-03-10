Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Virginia Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Memorial service 2:00 PM St James Baptist Church West Lincoln Street Ludowici , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A TIME TO BE BORN:

Nancy Virginia was born January 28, 1962, in Savannah Georgia to late Julius and Claratha Hamilton.



A TIME TO LIVE:

She received her high school diploma from Long County High School. Ms. Hamilton retired from civil service after being employed with them for 35 yrs. She completed her stellar career at Winn Army Community Hospital, where she served as the Chief, Civilian Human Resources Manager.



Nancy Hamilton loved her family and loved to travel. She has lived in or visited some of the most beautiful places in the world, including but not limited to Germany, Istanbul, Canada, Greece, Paris, Alaska, Panama, San Antonio Texas, Mexico Italy and Rome.



A TIME TO WEEP:

Nancy Hamilton is mourned by her two sisters, Mary Mallard, Caryline HamiltonKish, (Don), cousins Alonzo Hall, (Annie ), Sherman Hall (Jewel) several nieces and nephews and her Goddaughter Ziana Collins. Nancy Hamilton was proceeded in her transition by her parents, Julius Hamilton and Claratha Hamilton, her brothers Carl, Johnny and William (Bill) Hamilton and her sisters, Mazie Fabain and Bobbie Steele.



Memorial Service: 2:00pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, St James Baptist Church, West Lincoln Street, Ludowici, GA 31316



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



A TIME TO BE BORN:Nancy Virginia was born January 28, 1962, in Savannah Georgia to late Julius and Claratha Hamilton.A TIME TO LIVE:She received her high school diploma from Long County High School. Ms. Hamilton retired from civil service after being employed with them for 35 yrs. She completed her stellar career at Winn Army Community Hospital, where she served as the Chief, Civilian Human Resources Manager.Nancy Hamilton loved her family and loved to travel. She has lived in or visited some of the most beautiful places in the world, including but not limited to Germany, Istanbul, Canada, Greece, Paris, Alaska, Panama, San Antonio Texas, Mexico Italy and Rome.A TIME TO WEEP:Nancy Hamilton is mourned by her two sisters, Mary Mallard, Caryline HamiltonKish, (Don), cousins Alonzo Hall, (Annie ), Sherman Hall (Jewel) several nieces and nephews and her Goddaughter Ziana Collins. Nancy Hamilton was proceeded in her transition by her parents, Julius Hamilton and Claratha Hamilton, her brothers Carl, Johnny and William (Bill) Hamilton and her sisters, Mazie Fabain and Bobbie Steele.Memorial Service: 2:00pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, St James Baptist Church, West Lincoln Street, Ludowici, GA 31316Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close