Mrs. Nancy Way Bady of Allenhurst, Ga., Formerly of Callahan, Fla., passed away
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Bryan County Health & Rehab in Richmond Hill, Ga.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Bethel African
Methodist Episcopal Church, Callahan Fla.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
The Interment will follow in the Callahan Cemetery Association/Callahan Community
Cemetery, Callahan, Fla.
Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019