Nancy Way Bady

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Way Bady.
Service Information
Hall, Jones, and Brown Funeral Home
2005 G Street
Brunswick, GA
31521
(912)-265-3855
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Callahan, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Nancy Way Bady of Allenhurst, Ga., Formerly of Callahan, Fla., passed away
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Bryan County Health & Rehab in Richmond Hill, Ga.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Bethel African
Methodist Episcopal Church, Callahan Fla.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

The Interment will follow in the Callahan Cemetery Association/Callahan Community
Cemetery, Callahan, Fla.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.