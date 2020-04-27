Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Christina Fayson. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi Christina Fayson passed on April 17th, 2020 at her home, the day of her 49th birthday. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, April 17th, 1971 and later moved to Sanford, FL where she graduated high school. She attended Seminole Community College, then Florida A&M University (FAMU) before joining the United States Army where she served for 3 years. She received her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's Degree in Business Management. Naomi resided in Hinesville, GA where she worked for the Department of Defense for over 20 years.

Naomi was full of class, sophistication and dignity. She was a private person who loved her family and raised her daughters to fear the Lord and have a zest for life. She loved to sing and dance with her daughters, and taught them to dream big. There was so much more life in her to live, but she will rest well. "For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord; whether we live therefore; or die, we are the Lord's". Romans 14:8

Naomi leaves behind her children Nalona C. Fayson, Breanna L. Fayson and Christianna L. Fayson and their Father Lonnie T. Fayson all of Hinesville, Ga. Parents Gradey and Betty Roberson of Sanford, FL. Brothers Horatio Roberson (preceded her in death), Justin Roberson of DeBary, FL. Sister Bettina Roberson and Niece Shyeshia Waymon of Tallahassee, FL along with a host of nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many love ones.

The family would like to give recognition to Turner and Michelle Davis, Benita Tillman-Brown, Agnes Wade and Sylvia Wimberly for their never-ending love for Naomi.

There will be a private service for the family at Strong & Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 629 W. Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304, 850-224-2139 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will take place at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12pm, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311.

Flowers can be sent to Strong & Jones Funeral home and donations for the Naomi's three children can be sent to Nalona Fayson at 8006 Goodwin Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32311.

Online condolences may be made at

Naomi Christina Fayson passed on April 17th, 2020 at her home, the day of her 49th birthday. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, April 17th, 1971 and later moved to Sanford, FL where she graduated high school. She attended Seminole Community College, then Florida A&M University (FAMU) before joining the United States Army where she served for 3 years. She received her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's Degree in Business Management. Naomi resided in Hinesville, GA where she worked for the Department of Defense for over 20 years.Naomi was full of class, sophistication and dignity. She was a private person who loved her family and raised her daughters to fear the Lord and have a zest for life. She loved to sing and dance with her daughters, and taught them to dream big. There was so much more life in her to live, but she will rest well. "For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord; whether we live therefore; or die, we are the Lord's". Romans 14:8Naomi leaves behind her children Nalona C. Fayson, Breanna L. Fayson and Christianna L. Fayson and their Father Lonnie T. Fayson all of Hinesville, Ga. Parents Gradey and Betty Roberson of Sanford, FL. Brothers Horatio Roberson (preceded her in death), Justin Roberson of DeBary, FL. Sister Bettina Roberson and Niece Shyeshia Waymon of Tallahassee, FL along with a host of nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many love ones.The family would like to give recognition to Turner and Michelle Davis, Benita Tillman-Brown, Agnes Wade and Sylvia Wimberly for their never-ending love for Naomi.There will be a private service for the family at Strong & Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 629 W. Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304, 850-224-2139 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will take place at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12pm, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311.Flowers can be sent to Strong & Jones Funeral home and donations for the Naomi's three children can be sent to Nalona Fayson at 8006 Goodwin Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32311.Online condolences may be made at thedorchesterfuneralhome.com. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close