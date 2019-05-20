Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Nathaniel Jerome Ray. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

For I am already on the point of being sacrificed; the time of my departure has come. I have fought a good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but to all those who have loved his appearing- Timothy 4:6-8.





Nathaniel Jerome Pray, affectionately known as Nay, was born in Liberty County GA on Dec 17, 1946. He was the sixth of 14 children born to the late Julian and Daisy Pray. He was preceded in death by both parents and siblings Vivian and Dorothy. He was educated in the Liberty County school system and graduated from Liberty County High in 1964. After graduation he entered military service with the United States Army and retired from the Ga Army National guard as part of the 75th Engineer Detachment on August 1, 1995. He was a dedicated and loyal employee at Interstate Paper Corporation for over 30 years until his retirement in 2005. At an early age Nay accepted Christ at Baconton Missionary Baptist church. Later in life he recommitted himself to Christ and was a member at the same church in which he first accepted Christ until his homecoming. On June 13, 1975 he was joined in holy matrimony with Daisy Jane Shaw. He was a supportive and loving husband who cheerfully accepted his role as "Mr. Mayor" of Walthourville. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Daisy, son Derrick (Stephanie), daughters Angela Hendry, Reva Hamilton, LaShonda Brownlee (Nathaniel) and Tynetta Hamilton. His pride and joy were his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pop". Connor, Christopher, Tennille, Tyrik, Tierra, Kierra, Alaitra, Corey and Chandler will all remember Pop for his advice and love. Coming from a large and close knit family his siblings were always near. His siblings include Bernice, Bobby, Christine, James (Cheryl), Vondell, Charles (Ann), Lana (John), Sharon, Sandra (Caldwell), Glenda and Richard. Adding to his family was his loving in-laws Carl Cunningham Leonis Futch (Tonya), Bernese Shaw, Larry Shaw (Monett). His two aunts Dorothy McIver and Rosa Duncan and his uncle James (Juanita) and a host of family and friends will miss seeing him driving through the community. Rest in peace your patrol duty has been completed.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 24,2019 at the funeral home

Funeral Service: 11:00am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Tibet Road, Walthourville, Georgia 31333.

Interment: Baconton Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

