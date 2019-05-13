Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ned Brown. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

NED BROWN – a father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Ned Brown was born July 14, 1922 in Smithville, Georgia, to the late Percy Brown and Lula Sullivan. He was the only son of three children.



Ned served in the Army during World War II from 1942 – 1945 as a Quartermaster Truck Driver stationed in Central Europe and fought in the Ardrennas and Rhineland campaigns. During his military service, he earned several decorations and citations; American Theater Ribbon, EAMET Service Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal. He obtained the highest rank of sergeant.



Ned loved the Lord and attended church at Bethel A.M.E Church in style wearing an abundance of suits that augmented his personality. Ned was employed on Fort Stewart, Ga., where he was a dedicated worker as a boiler operator for over 35 years before retiring.



He was a loving, sweet and caring person with a heart of empathy and the capacity to do all that was in his power to do in order to help anyone. Ned loved his children dearly, after the passing of their mother he dedicated his life to raising and providing the best for them.

Ned loved to travel and listen to gospel music; his favorite song was "Glory, Glory Hallelujah." He also developed a confession that guided him to longevity of life "Gettin Better All the Time Younger Every day."



Ned was proceeded in death by his wife Frances Brown, two sisters Ceola Morris, Eddie Lee Curry; two daughters Lula Brown, Shelia Turner; one son Ned Brown Jr.



He leave to cherish his fond memories two daughter; Patricia Young Carolyn V Brown; four sons Stanley Brown, Otis Brown, Fredrick Phillips, Neal Brown; six granddaughters; Shalawn Brown, Kimberly Brown, Shamara Brown, Janet Turner, Tori Brown, Kristel Trussell; two grandsons; Nelson Brown, Stanley Brown Jr; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends, and a loving church family.



Visitation was held from noon – 5 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home.



Funeral Services were held at noon, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.



Interment was at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.



Dorchester Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

