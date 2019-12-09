Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nedom Eugene "Gene" Bradley. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nedom Eugene "Gene" Bradley, 80, passed into the loving arms of Jesus at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born in Mendes, he lived in many places during his military career, settling in Brunswick for many years and in Townsend ten years ago. He retired as an E-8 supply sergeant from the US Army with twenty-two years of service. After retirement he managed several convenience stores and was a former manager with Crossroads Ford in Jesup. He attended Northside Baptist Church in Darien and was preceded in death by his wives, Elaine Bradley and Marie Bradley, infant daughter, Eugenia Bradley and son, Rick Bradley, Sr., and siblings, Alvin, Lewis, Dot, Diane and Ann.



Survivors are his wife, Jo Bradley of Townsend; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Tommy Morris of Brunswick and Susann and Thomas Woerle of Germany; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Lori Bradley of Enterprise, Ala., Randy and Terri Bradley and Tim Bradley of Lawton, Okla.; step-children, Don Lane and wife Teresa of Brunswick, Renee and Wanda of N.C., and B. J. Harris and husband Michael of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Pete Gilmore of Mariana, Fla., Margie and Ronnie DeLoach of Glennville and Faye Bradley of Cartersville; brothers and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Debbie Bradley and Dale Bradley of Hinesville; a special cousin, Tina Lynn of Townsend; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Howard Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the chapel.



Burial with military honors will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Gum Branch.



Active pallbearers will be Paul Bradley, Steven Bradley, Dan Bradley, Keith DeLoach, Matt DeLoach, and Shawn Smith.



Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.



Remembrances are suggested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, Ga. 31545.



Family and friends may sign the online register at

