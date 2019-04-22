Mrs. Ottie Lee (Frasier) Barnard transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to the late George and Dolly Jane Frasier. She attended the public school of Walker High, Ludowici, Ga.
She joined Pleasant Grove A.M.E. church (Taylor's Creek) at an early age. She served her church faithfully until her health fail, that cause her to miss church completely.
She was married to John Barnard. They were blessed with three sons.
She was preceded in death by her son George Frasier.
She is survived by four children: Diana Frasier; John W. Barnard; Jimmie C. Barnard; all of Hinesville, Georgia; Ronald B. Barnard of Unadilla, Ga.; one brother Willmon Frasier, Sr. of Hinesville, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Ga. 31313
Interment: Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019