Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ottie Lee (Frasier) Barnard. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ottie Lee (Frasier) Barnard transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late George and Dolly Jane Frasier. She attended the public school of Walker High, Ludowici, Ga.

She joined Pleasant Grove A.M.E. church (Taylor's Creek) at an early age. She served her church faithfully until her health fail, that cause her to miss church completely.

She was married to John Barnard. They were blessed with three sons.

She was preceded in death by her son George Frasier.

She is survived by four children: Diana Frasier; John W. Barnard; Jimmie C. Barnard; all of Hinesville, Georgia; Ronald B. Barnard of Unadilla, Ga.; one brother Willmon Frasier, Sr. of Hinesville, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Ga. 31313

Interment: Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements

Mrs. Ottie Lee (Frasier) Barnard transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born to the late George and Dolly Jane Frasier. She attended the public school of Walker High, Ludowici, Ga.She joined Pleasant Grove A.M.E. church (Taylor's Creek) at an early age. She served her church faithfully until her health fail, that cause her to miss church completely.She was married to John Barnard. They were blessed with three sons.She was preceded in death by her son George Frasier.She is survived by four children: Diana Frasier; John W. Barnard; Jimmie C. Barnard; all of Hinesville, Georgia; Ronald B. Barnard of Unadilla, Ga.; one brother Willmon Frasier, Sr. of Hinesville, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral homeFuneral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Ga. 31313Interment: Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church CemeteryDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close