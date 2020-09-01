Pacha Ann Fender Smiley, 84, of Hinesville, GA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Pacha was born on December 19, 1935 in Hinesville to the late Cecil and Eula Sullivan Dasher. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She had a passion for collecting all things frogs. She loved her dogs and numerous stray cats.
She was a Christian woman who was deeply devoted to her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will always be remembered for humming a tune and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, Pacha was preceded in death by her three husbands.
She is survived by two sons, David Fender and Tim Fender, both of Hinesville, GA; four grandchildren, Tori Fender of Tucson, AZ, Tiana Shephard (Joseph Shephard, III) of Rising Sun, MD, Tiffany Summerford of Hinesville, GA, and Timmie Kose (Sean Kose) of Japan; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Dasher of Arcadia, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
A "walk-through" visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Hinesville Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited. Social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.