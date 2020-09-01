1/1
Pacha Ann (Fender) Smiley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pacha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pacha Ann Fender Smiley, 84, of Hinesville, GA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Pacha was born on December 19, 1935 in Hinesville to the late Cecil and Eula Sullivan Dasher. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She had a passion for collecting all things frogs. She loved her dogs and numerous stray cats.

She was a Christian woman who was deeply devoted to her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will always be remembered for humming a tune and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her parents, Pacha was preceded in death by her three husbands.

She is survived by two sons, David Fender and Tim Fender, both of Hinesville, GA; four grandchildren, Tori Fender of Tucson, AZ, Tiana Shephard (Joseph Shephard, III) of Rising Sun, MD, Tiffany Summerford of Hinesville, GA, and Timmie Kose (Sean Kose) of Japan; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Dasher of Arcadia, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A "walk-through" visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Hinesville Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited. Social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
204 West Hall Street
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 233-2175
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved