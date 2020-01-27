Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Gail (Gaskin) Crabtree. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Gail Gaskin Crabtree, 57 of Hinesville Ga died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. The Liberty County native was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She loved being around her grandchildren. She also loved the outdoors, fishing, riding four wheelers and loved to make everyone laugh. She loved her 2 dogs like she loved her children and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her mother Marcia Fordham Niccoli and father Myers Gaskin and a brother Spencer Hall.

Survivors are her husband Terry Crabtree. A son, Jeffrey Flagg (Rachel Reuther) of Hinesville Ga; a daughter, Brittany Flagg (Phil Harris)of Hinesville , Ga.; a brother, Byrum Gaskin(Billie Ann) of Allenhurst Ga; 2 sisters, Joy Stanley (Don)of Bella Vista AR., Monica Driggers (Jesse)of Screven, Ga.; 4 grandsons, Evan Flagg, Avery Flagg, Jamarion Flagg, Jeremiah Harris; 5 granddaughters, Summer Flagg, Autumn Flagg, Winter Flagg, London Harris and Alaina Flagg. Several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be at 3pm Saturday, February 1,2020 at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2pm to 3pm, prior to the service.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral home is handling arrangements.



Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020

