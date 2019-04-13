Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Braxton) Brewer. View Sign

Patricia Braxton Brewer, 81, of Hinesville, GA, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at home after a long illness.

Born May 20, 1937, in Dorchester, GA, to John Crawford and Jerusha Beard Braxton, she was a member of the Bradwell Institute Class of 1956 and a graduate of Savannah School of Cosmetology. She married the love of her life, Edward Brewer, on September 24, 1954.

She was an active member of Allenhurst Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, member of the Allenhurst Presbyterian Women's Association, Presbyterian Laity member, and the sponsor and facilitator of the Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Youth Group in the 1970's.

Pat was a licensed cosmetologist and salon owner. She owned and operated Styles of Touch Beauty Salon and Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio of Hinesville. She became mentor and sponsor of many students in the work training program at Bradwell through her business. These young women became lifelong friends of whom she was very proud.

She served as a volunteer director for the Hinesville and Liberty County March of Dimes and was a member of the Main Street Business Association. She was also a member of the Moonflower Garden Club and The High and Low Bridge Club.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and eight sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Brewer; her two children, James E. Brewer, Jr., of Hinesville and Michael B. Brewer (Lisa) of Jesup; four grandchildren, Carley Brewer of Jacksonville, FL, Kristin Keel of Jesup, Braxton Brewer of Las Vegas, NV, and Leigh Brewer Love (Dillan) of Jesup; one great-grandchild, Michael Dean Love; a sister and brother, Sara Braxton Padgett and John G. Braxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Allenhurst Presbyterian Church with Reverend Ben Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Brewer's family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Care of Georgia – Jesup location.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Allenhurst Presbyterian Vision Fund, P.O. Box 29, Allenhurst, GA 31301.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

