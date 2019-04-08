Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Patty" (Varnedoe) Edwards. View Sign

Patricia Varnedoe "Patty" Edwards, 83, transitioned to her heavenly home on April 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of her daughter, Rebecca, and Georgia Hospice. Patty was born in Hinesville, Georgia, on February 20, 1936, to the late Carl Ivey Varnedoe Sr. and Kathleen Stafford Varnedoe. She graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1954. She married the love of her life, Edgar Miller on May 11, 1956. They shared 62 wonderful years together.

She had many talents and hobbies including – cooking (especially fried chicken, pimento cheese, and poppy seed cake), sewing, singing in the church choir, writing poetry, yard work, and carpentry. But her true gift and joy was caring for children. In addition to her five children and six grandchildren, she also cared for David, Carl Robert, Lane and Grayson. She was affectionately called Mama, Mamaw, Sweet Pea, and Aunt Patty.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Edgar Miller Edwards, Sr. and her son, Edgar Miller Edwards, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Kathleen Valentine (Michael) and Rebecca Smith (Rodney Riley); two sons and their wives, Pat Edwards (Lynne) and Bob Edwards (Diana); her grandchildren, Matthew (Jacquie), Christopher (TerriLynn) and Jason Valentine, Sarah and Patrick Edwards, and Robert Martin; great grandchildren, Riley and Ryder Valentine; brothers Carl I. Varnedoe, Jr. (Kuniko) and David S. Varnedoe (Mary); sisters-in-law, Betty Edwards and Alethia Nowell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patty was a devout Christian, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, loyal friend, and a true angel on earth. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and served faithfully in the nursery for many years.

Patty was a blessing to the lives of all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Her family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Georgia Hospice for their excellent care and loving kindness; and a special thank you to Ragan, Jerri, Aja, Tanya, and Diane.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hinesville First United Methodist Church with the Funeral Service beginning at noon. Burial will follow in Hinesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Edwards's grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, and Jason Valentine, Sarah and Patrick Edwards, and Robert Martin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to First United Methodist Church – Building Fund, Georgia Hospice, or .

www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

