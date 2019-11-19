Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 6:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Fleming Baptist Church Burial Following Services Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Elaine Rancourt, 73, passed away in the comfort of her home in Midway, Ga. on Nov. 17, 2019.

Pat was a native of Lewiston, Maine where she graduated from Lewiston High School. She moved to Liberty County 40 years ago and started to plant roots with her husband, Roger Rancourt who preceded her in death in 2007. Pat enjoyed her work with the Liberty County School System, where she retired from. She was a beloved member of Fleming Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. She never met a stranger and was always lending a hand for her church, friends and family.

Pat is survived by her three children, Lynn Magby, David Rancourt and Robert Rancourt; her daughter in law, Susie; her son in law, Sterling; her brother, Michael Price; six grandchildren, Camryn, Sierra, Taylor, Chandler, Ashley, Matthew and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fleming Baptist Church with Pastor Joshua Parker, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryan County.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.

Patricia Elaine Rancourt, 73, passed away in the comfort of her home in Midway, Ga. on Nov. 17, 2019.Pat was a native of Lewiston, Maine where she graduated from Lewiston High School. She moved to Liberty County 40 years ago and started to plant roots with her husband, Roger Rancourt who preceded her in death in 2007. Pat enjoyed her work with the Liberty County School System, where she retired from. She was a beloved member of Fleming Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. She never met a stranger and was always lending a hand for her church, friends and family.Pat is survived by her three children, Lynn Magby, David Rancourt and Robert Rancourt; her daughter in law, Susie; her son in law, Sterling; her brother, Michael Price; six grandchildren, Camryn, Sierra, Taylor, Chandler, Ashley, Matthew and four great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fleming Baptist Church with Pastor Joshua Parker, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryan County.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.Thomas L Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

