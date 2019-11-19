Patricia Elaine Rancourt (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA
31313
(912)-876-5095
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Fleming Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Patricia Elaine Rancourt, 73, passed away in the comfort of her home in Midway, Ga. on Nov. 17, 2019.
Pat was a native of Lewiston, Maine where she graduated from Lewiston High School. She moved to Liberty County 40 years ago and started to plant roots with her husband, Roger Rancourt who preceded her in death in 2007. Pat enjoyed her work with the Liberty County School System, where she retired from. She was a beloved member of Fleming Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. She never met a stranger and was always lending a hand for her church, friends and family.
Pat is survived by her three children, Lynn Magby, David Rancourt and Robert Rancourt; her daughter in law, Susie; her son in law, Sterling; her brother, Michael Price; six grandchildren, Camryn, Sierra, Taylor, Chandler, Ashley, Matthew and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fleming Baptist Church with Pastor Joshua Parker, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryan County.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
