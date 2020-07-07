1/1
Patsy "Elaine" (Fabian) Lewis
1956 - 2020
Patsy "Elaine" Fabian Lewis was born on April 28, 1956, in Hinesville, Georgia, to the late Mr. Carl Fabian, Sr. and the late Mrs. Mamie Jones Fabian. She was educated in the public schools of Liberty County and graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1974. Elaine was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Lonnie Harold Lewis on March 22, 1975. Elaine was baptized as a young woman and served as a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Walthourville, Georgia.
Elaine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She spent 25 years working in the hospitality industry. She had an extensive knowledge in horticulture and earned a Certificate in Floral Design from Altamaha Technical College while spending many years as the general manager of Lonnie's Landscaping. On July 23, 2019, Elaine accomplished her dream of earning a college degree with a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Purdue University Global.
Elaine departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Mr. Samuel Fabian, Mr. Carl Fabian, Jr., Mr. Donald Fabian; and infant sister, Gloria Jean Fabian.
Mrs. Lewis leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Mr. Lonnie Lewis; three daughters, LaSonya Lewis and Loni Lewis of Hinesville, GA, and Summer Lewis of Duluth, GA; two stepdaughters, Tunisia Jamison of Trenton, NJ, and LaToya (Peter) Smith of Washington, DC; seven sister-in-laws, Gwinnell Davison, LaRose Slade, Diane Thomas, and Clara (Art) Rowsey-Stewart all of Hinesville, GA, Katherine Scott of Gaffney, SC, Lauretta Scott and Michelle Scott of Vero Beach, FL, and Renee (Charles) Woodard of Derwood, MD; five brother-in-laws, Nathaniel (Shirley) Richardson of Hinesville, GA, Garrie Scott, Sr., Frank Scott, Robert Scott, Sr., and Willie Scott all of Vero Beach, FL; two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home
Graveside Services: 10:00am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Taylor's Creek Cemetery, West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, Georgia 31313
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
