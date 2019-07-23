Hinesville – Patti Jo Caswell was born on February 14, 1952 in Liberty County to Mary Alice Caswell and Paul Lee Caswell.
Patti Jo Caswell graduated from Liberty County High School, June 1970. Her passions were planting flowers, cooking, childcare and attending Liberty High football games.
Patti Jo Caswell was a daycare director at Light of the World and ABCEE's Learning Center for the years of 2000 to 2005. She enjoyed children and was straight forward with adults.
Patti Jo Caswell has two children, Twanna Caswell and Michael Caswell. She is the grandmother of six. She had a close and loving relationship with her nephew Eric Williams. She also had a close and loving relationship with her granddaughter Zakiya Caswell ("Her Monkey").
As mama would say "I love You to the moon and back"
Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home.
Funeral Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church, 1450 W. Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia 31313
Interment: New Homes Cemetery: 1272 Old Sunbury Road, Flemington, Ga.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 23 to July 30, 2019