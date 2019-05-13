Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Patti L. Taylor-Wise. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Pattie L. Taylor-Wise was born to the late Mr. Walter Ray Taylor and Mrs. Ernestine Taylor of Hinesville, Georgia on May 2, 1947. At an early age, she joined Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in the Liberty County School System and graduated in the Class of 1965. Pat worked with various auxiliaries in her church. After high school, she worked several clerical jobs including many years with the Army Airforce Exchange Services (AFFES) until her retirement. Pat was also a representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics.



On May 9, 2019, God called her home and she quietly answered. She leaves behind her husband, Mike Wise of Detroit, Michigan; a caring, loving, and devoted son, Michael Tyrone Wise of Hinesville, Georgia; her mother, Mrs. Ernestine Taylor of Hinesville, Georgia; brothers, Walter (Michelle) Taylor, Don, and Kenneth all of Hinesville, Georgia; sisters, Patricia (Glenn) Cauley, Lechlia Ingram both of Hinesville, Georgia; one aunt, Mary Ann Singleton of Midway, Georgia; one uncle, Rudolf Deloach of North Carolina; an adopted brother, Elder Larry (Greta) Logan of Hinesville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Maurice (Barbara)Wise of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-laws, Pat Jones Taylor of Atlanta and Deleith Wright of Hinesville, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Wake: 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.



Funeral Services: 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.



Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Pattie L. Taylor-Wise was born to the late Mr. Walter Ray Taylor and Mrs. Ernestine Taylor of Hinesville, Georgia on May 2, 1947. At an early age, she joined Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in the Liberty County School System and graduated in the Class of 1965. Pat worked with various auxiliaries in her church. After high school, she worked several clerical jobs including many years with the Army Airforce Exchange Services (AFFES) until her retirement. Pat was also a representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics.On May 9, 2019, God called her home and she quietly answered. She leaves behind her husband, Mike Wise of Detroit, Michigan; a caring, loving, and devoted son, Michael Tyrone Wise of Hinesville, Georgia; her mother, Mrs. Ernestine Taylor of Hinesville, Georgia; brothers, Walter (Michelle) Taylor, Don, and Kenneth all of Hinesville, Georgia; sisters, Patricia (Glenn) Cauley, Lechlia Ingram both of Hinesville, Georgia; one aunt, Mary Ann Singleton of Midway, Georgia; one uncle, Rudolf Deloach of North Carolina; an adopted brother, Elder Larry (Greta) Logan of Hinesville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Maurice (Barbara)Wise of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-laws, Pat Jones Taylor of Atlanta and Deleith Wright of Hinesville, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Wake: 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.Funeral Services: 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from May 13 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close