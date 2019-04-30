Glennville - Mr. Paul Harvey Stender, age 72, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He was born February 2, 1947 in Chicago Heights, IL to William Harvey and Dorothy Mae Stender. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Army. Mr. Paul had lived in Illinois for the first 40 years of his life in Chicago and spent the last 32 years between Richmond Hill and Glennville, GA. He retired after 39 years of service with the CSX Railroad as a signalman. His hobbies included tinkering on automobiles and camping. He will be remembered as a loyal family man who was a wonderful provider. Mr. Stender is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy Jean Stender of Glennville; children Scott (Cecilia) Stender of Richmond Hill and Renee' Jennings of Glennville; sisters, Barbara Ann LaMalfa of Glennville and Nancy Jo Farrell of IL; grandchildren, Joshua Stender, Zachary Stender, and his special battle buddy, Jacob Paul Jennings; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private funeral service conducted at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery with honors rendered by the US Army.
Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Stender family.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019