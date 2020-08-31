1/1
Paul J. Grice
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul J. Grice of Hinesville, Georgia announce his passing on August 24, 2020. He was 78 and an Army Veteran. Paul previously resided in Dover, Delaware where he lived much of his life and retired from Kraft General Foods before moving to Hinesville. Paul had a small lawn care service in which took pride in. He enjoyed caring for his own lawn, and helping other seniors and friends care for their lawns. He was an avid "Baltimore Colts" fan before they moved and could also be seen in a "Washington Redskins" jacket on occasion, not to mention a cowboy hat and boots.

Paul never new a stranger, was friendly to everyone and he could never pass up an opportunity to "chat and sit a while", drink some sweet tea and have a pleasant conversation with you. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie L. Grice; brother, Dennis Grice; and sister, Louise Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Paula Deanna Grice of Hinesville and Tammi Lynne Campaniello (Joseph) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; son, Brian Keith Brown (Debbie) of Dover, Delaware; grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Matthew, Tia, Ryan, Erica, Justin, Michael and Daniel; four great- grandchildren; sisters, Ellen Darling, Carol Acree (Allan), Marty Dagenhart (Wendy), and Danny Hines (Amy); sister-in-law, Martha Grice; aunts, Lou Cracke and Buela Wilson; and niece, Becky Fitzer (David).

A funeral service with military honors was held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Paul's family suggests donations be made to the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Council, Post Office Box 5476, Canton Georgia 30114 or online at http://ganationalcemetery.org/donate.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
