Paul J. McGowan, 80, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. Born in Walthourville, he had lived in Long County most of his life. He was a business owner providing industrial construction and painting in the southeast. He began as a contractor during the construction phase at Interstate Paper Corp. starting in 1966. His company has maintained a continuous presence there for fifty-three years. He was a US Navy veteran having served in the construction battalion in the See Bees in Vietnam and the Philippines. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and spend time on the Altamaha River. He was baptized at an early age in the Satilla River and was a born-again Christian. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann Combs; grandchildren, Shawnee McGowan and Chris Combs; great-grandson, Trey Theus; siblings, E. S. McGowan, Carlton McGowan, Uldine Miller, Junior McGowan, Iris McGowan, and infant brother, Johnny McGowan.

Survivors are his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Todd and Robert of Jesup; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul McGowan, Jr. and LaRose of Brunswick and Shawn McGowan, Sr. and Alice of Ludowici; sister, Lona Clark of Virginia; special family member, Brad Previtt of Jesup; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 29 at 3 PM at Ludowici First Baptist Church with Rev. Mickey Tomberlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Walthourville Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Active pallbearers will be Shawn McGowan, Jr., Terry Mitcham, Ren Theus, Travis Combs, Jim McGowan, and Ron McGowan.

Remembrances are suggested to Long County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 676, Ludowici, GA 31316.

