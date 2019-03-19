Hinesville – Peggy J. Bell, 86, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Peggy was born to Marvin and Martha McKinley in Summerdale, Alabama. She was a member of Hinesville First Methodist Church and the Circle of Love. She was also an avid Alabama fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon H. "Jack" Bell, Sr., and a son, Leon H. Bell, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Michael W. "Mickey" Bell and his wife, Carla; three grandchildren, Melissa Steffey (Pete), Michael Bell, Jr. (Terry), and Jason Bell (December); several great-granddaughters and one great-grandson on the way.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Tony Caldwell officiating. Entombment will be at Oglethorpe Memorial Park.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
