STATESBORO - Mrs. Pei-Chen Shih, age 79, died on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Willow Pond Assisted Living. The Lin-Pien Taiwanese native moved to the United States in 1966 and lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with her husband before moving to Hinesville in 1972. She moved to Bulloch County in 2007. She attended Flemington Presbyterian Church in Hinesville and was an avid gardener, her specialty was orchids.
Surviving are husband of 54 years Dr. Chen-Wen Shih of Statesboro, GA; two daughters and sons-in-law Helen and Kevin McHugh of Atlanta, GA and Lisa and Harry Wachniak of Statesboro, GA; one son Eric Shih of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren Andrew (Rachel) Wachniak and Lindsey Wachniak; one sister and six brothers also survive.
A private family memorial service will be held.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National , 255N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019