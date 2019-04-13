Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Ackermann. View Sign

Capt. Peter "Pete" Ackermann (USNR), 80, sailed into eternity April 3, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia, after bravely fighting Parkinson's disease for over 30 years.

Peter was born December 13, 1938, in Westfield, Massachusetts to Bertram and Mary Ferrin Ackermann. Peter lived in Westfield until he left to attend American University in Washington, D.C.

After graduating college he joined the Navy and served as an EOD/UDT officer on Midway Island where he met his wife, Vickie Long Ackermann. Peter also taught at the EOD School in Indian Head, MD.

Peter worked in the safety office as a civilian at several Army posts. He retired as Safety Director at this last post, Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Peter was an active member of First Baptist Church, Hinesville, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and choir member.

Peter was also active in the community, serving for several years on the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission. Peter enjoyed painting, woodworking, and jewelry making.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vickie, children: Bertram Ackermann (Robin), Heidi Goodbar (Rick), Ferrin Ackermann Fowler (Joshua), and grandchildren: Cameron Goodbar (Roksolana); Mary Claire and Charlotte Ackermann; Lily Ackermann, and Tola Fowler.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hinesville, 220 E. Memorial, on Thursday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m., with Military Honor Guard. His ashes will be scattered at sea.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church building fund.

Capt. Peter "Pete" Ackermann (USNR), 80, sailed into eternity April 3, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia, after bravely fighting Parkinson's disease for over 30 years.Peter was born December 13, 1938, in Westfield, Massachusetts to Bertram and Mary Ferrin Ackermann. Peter lived in Westfield until he left to attend American University in Washington, D.C.After graduating college he joined the Navy and served as an EOD/UDT officer on Midway Island where he met his wife, Vickie Long Ackermann. Peter also taught at the EOD School in Indian Head, MD.Peter worked in the safety office as a civilian at several Army posts. He retired as Safety Director at this last post, Fort Stewart, Georgia.Peter was an active member of First Baptist Church, Hinesville, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and choir member.Peter was also active in the community, serving for several years on the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission. Peter enjoyed painting, woodworking, and jewelry making.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vickie, children: Bertram Ackermann (Robin), Heidi Goodbar (Rick), Ferrin Ackermann Fowler (Joshua), and grandchildren: Cameron Goodbar (Roksolana); Mary Claire and Charlotte Ackermann; Lily Ackermann, and Tola Fowler.A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hinesville, 220 E. Memorial, on Thursday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m., with Military Honor Guard. His ashes will be scattered at sea.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church building fund. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close