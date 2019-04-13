Capt. Peter "Pete" Ackermann (USNR), 80, sailed into eternity April 3, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia, after bravely fighting Parkinson's disease for over 30 years.
Peter was born December 13, 1938, in Westfield, Massachusetts to Bertram and Mary Ferrin Ackermann. Peter lived in Westfield until he left to attend American University in Washington, D.C.
After graduating college he joined the Navy and served as an EOD/UDT officer on Midway Island where he met his wife, Vickie Long Ackermann. Peter also taught at the EOD School in Indian Head, MD.
Peter worked in the safety office as a civilian at several Army posts. He retired as Safety Director at this last post, Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Peter was an active member of First Baptist Church, Hinesville, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and choir member.
Peter was also active in the community, serving for several years on the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission. Peter enjoyed painting, woodworking, and jewelry making.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vickie, children: Bertram Ackermann (Robin), Heidi Goodbar (Rick), Ferrin Ackermann Fowler (Joshua), and grandchildren: Cameron Goodbar (Roksolana); Mary Claire and Charlotte Ackermann; Lily Ackermann, and Tola Fowler.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hinesville, 220 E. Memorial, on Thursday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m., with Military Honor Guard. His ashes will be scattered at sea.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church building fund.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019