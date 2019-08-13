Phill Leon Hiltbrunner, of Glennville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 9, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center, in Statesboro, Georgia. His death came just four months after he was diagnosed, at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Phil was born in Amarillo, Texas, on August 17, 1951. He would have been 68 on the 17th of this month. Phil was predeceased by his infant daughter, Starr, by his father, Leon Iver Hiltbrunner and by his mother, Willie Nell Roach Hiltbrunner. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Kaney, his son, Adam (Bridgett), and three grandchildren: Jim (Hannah), Jade, and Josiah, brother Gil (Debbie) and nieces Alysse and Avonlea. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Jon Kaney (Georgia) and Lester Kaney (Elan) and by four nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews. Visitation at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, in Glennville, GA. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 form 5 p.m., to 7 p.m. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, in Ormond Beach, Florida, where the family will gather at his grave side, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1p.m. Remembrances to: Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30457
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019