Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home 3 East Odum Street Hazlehurst , GA 31539 (912)-375-4571

Mrs. Rachel Hand Hill, age 76, of Hinesville, formerly of Hazlehurst, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her daughter's home in Midway.



Mrs. Hill was born October 25, 1942 in Jeff Davis County to the late Charlie Duncan Hand and the late Essie Bell Wilcox.

She was a Homemaker and member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Mason Hill, step-daughter, Troynette Caron and granddaughter, Suzanne Smith.



Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Gwendolyn Turner (James) of Midway; step-daughter, Jeri Hill Sutton of Sevierville Tennessee; step-sons, Harold Hill of Jesup and Larry Hill of Reidsville; grandchildren, Chelsea Turner Frost, Christine Hill, Jesse Hill, Anthony Sutton, Lyn Whipple, Jamie Satterfield, Roger Satterfield, Rebecca VanTilburg, and Jeremy Sweeney; great-grandchild, Derek Leon Frost many nieces and nephews and cousins also survived.



Funeral services were held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with Rev. Luther Rowland and Mr. Jimmie Ryles officiating. Interment followed in the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.



Active pallbearers were Eugene Hand, Aaron Turner, Alan Turner, Bobby Turner, Dalton Turner and David Turner.



Musical selections were rendered by David Turner, Alan Turner and Dalton Turner.



Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mrs. Rachel Hand Hill, age 76, of Hinesville.





