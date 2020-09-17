1/1
Rafael Pagan-Perez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rafael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Rafael Pagan-Perez of Hinesville, GA on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at the age of 65.

Rafael was preceded in death by his loving wife, KapSon Pagan. He is survived by his son, Rafael Pagan Jr, his daughter, Idamaris Pagan, and his daughter in law, Tasha Pagan. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Alexander, Amaya, Analiese, and Avery. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved, Jackie Kinslow, and other relatives and close friends.

Rafael was born on September 27, 1954 to Bonifacio and Quintina Pagan in Lares, Puerto Rico. He was a decorated veteran who served in the Gulf War and proudly served 22 years in the United States Army. He enjoyed traveling and cooking and always celebrated life to the fullest.

Services will be held at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home this Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12pm with visitation starting at 11am. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
12:00 PM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved