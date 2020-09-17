It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Rafael Pagan-Perez of Hinesville, GA on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at the age of 65.



Rafael was preceded in death by his loving wife, KapSon Pagan. He is survived by his son, Rafael Pagan Jr, his daughter, Idamaris Pagan, and his daughter in law, Tasha Pagan. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Alexander, Amaya, Analiese, and Avery. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved, Jackie Kinslow, and other relatives and close friends.



Rafael was born on September 27, 1954 to Bonifacio and Quintina Pagan in Lares, Puerto Rico. He was a decorated veteran who served in the Gulf War and proudly served 22 years in the United States Army. He enjoyed traveling and cooking and always celebrated life to the fullest.



Services will be held at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home this Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12pm with visitation starting at 11am. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington is handling arrangements.

