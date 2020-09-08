1/1
Raphael Eugene Watson
Raphael Eugene Watson migrated from Trinidad in 1967 and later enrolled in the United States Army. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Moore Watson for 46 years. Father of Stephen (Sandy) Watson and Dale Watson. Beloved brother of Laura Watson. Grandfather of Lauren Watson and Terrance Nicholas. Uncle of Maria Reid and great uncle of Mario, Nicholas and Kai Reid. Brother-in-law of 5. Special friend to Chief and Mr. Cook. Father figure to many. He retired from the military after 20 years of service and spent most of his time gardening and cultivating beautiful plants and flowers.

Funeral Services: 3:00pm, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
