On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Mr. Ray Foster Jr., son of Mamie L. Billington and the late Ray Folsom quietly departed this life at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond, Virginia surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 1964 in Swainsboro, Georgia.



He attended the Public-School system of Liberty County and was a graduate of Bradwell Institute High School class of 1984. As a young man he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined First Calvary Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member. At First Calvary Baptist, he served faithfully as an Usher.



Ray was an active member of his community. As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved by many. His Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that he loved so well, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He was survived in death by estrange wife Jacqueline.



His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Ashley (Julius Jr) Roberson, Jonathan (Chanta) Golden, (Step-daughter) Asia V. Davis, grandchildren: Julius Roberson III (CJ), Wesley Roberson, Andrew Roberson, Kaden Golden, Alana Golden, Jaala Golden, Amiyah Golden, and Josiah Golden. Brothers: James (LaMona) Proctor, Sisters: Cynthia (Derick) Stinchcomb, Latral (Norman) Groomes, Latoria Jackson, Nieces: Charity Cardoza, Bianca Atkinson, Dericka Stinchcomb, Taquera Greger and a great niece., Imani Williams. Nephew – Derick Stinchcomb II, Great nephews - Jalen Burch, Denell Garner Jr., DeRavion Garner, Step-brothers Timothy (Monique) Folsom, Arthur (Sheryl) Folsom, Ronald Folsom and David Folsom. Step-sisters- Tanya (Jeffery) Wright, Kathern (Stacey) Hunt and Magnolia Folsom, and a host of Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Friends, Classmates, and a Special friend Belinda Squires.



Service will be Saturday, November, 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Swainsboro City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store