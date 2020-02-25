Raymond John Mehalko Jr. (1958 - 2020)
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Glennville, GA
Raymond John Mehalko Jr. (62) passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital after illness. Ray was the second of nine siblings born to Ray and Joan Mehalko. He was raised in Michigan, but was stationed at Ft. Stewart, Ga. in the late 70's. While living in Liberty County, Ray met Elizabeth. The two were married in 1982 and went on to have three daughters: Krystal, Haley, and Summer. He was overjoyed upon learning he would be a grandfather, especially when he heard the child was a boy (Maverick).
As a young adult, Ray was a champion weightlifter. Later in life, he owned and operated a construction business, and is responsible for many of the custom homes in the area. Ray enjoyed fishing, boating, and all things coastal. He was an avid NASCAR fan who loved hearing he looked like Dale Earnhardt Sr. Ray took pride in his accomplishments and those of his family. He could often be heard telling stories about his wife, children, relatives, and pets.
A memorial service will be held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga. at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020.
Ray always thought highly of Vietnam Veterans. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you honor Ray by donating to the Vietnam Veterans of America, local chapter 789, PO Box 679, Hinesville, Ga. 31310.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
